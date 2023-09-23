Natalia Bryant’s Runway Debut Foreshadows A Fashion Icon In The Making

Natalia Bryant, 20, expressed her exhilaration at becoming a runway model in a recent Vogue interview. She reflected on her debut runway experience since signing with IMG Models in 2021, emphasizing her gratitude for the opportunity extended by Donatella Versace during Milan Fashion Week.

Walking the runway for Versace's Spring/Summer 2024 show, Natalia donned a black cap-sleeve midi dress paired with metallic silver shoes and a black handbag. She shared her positive experience meeting Versace the day before the show, highlighting the fashion industry legend's warm and welcoming demeanor.

Natalia, who also participated in the Boss spring/summer 2024 show on the same day, ventured into the industry for a fresh start and has been met with positivity and support. She credited her mother, Vanessa Bryant, as a trusted source of advice and encouragement, valuing her mother's honest opinions.

Drawing inspiration from iconic supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Natalia is carving her own path while staying true to herself, guided by her mother's advice to put her unique style into her walk.

Vanessa, equally thrilled by Natalia's achievement, expressed her pride and love on Instagram, thanking those who contributed to her daughter's success. Friends and celebrities joined in the celebration with enthusiastic comments, congratulating Natalia on her remarkable feat.

Apart from her modeling endeavors, Natalia interned for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour during the summer, and earlier this year, she participated in honoring her late father, NBA champion Kobe Bryant, at the unveiling of his handprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. She continues to cherish the life lessons imparted by her father, who remains a significant influence in her life.