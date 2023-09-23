Paul Cauthen Kicks Off Vegas Party With '25 Tequilas'

By Kelly Fisher

September 24, 2023

Photo: TODD OWYOUNG

Paul Cauthen kicked off the second night of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 23) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The East Texas-born country crooner fired up the T-Mobile Arena crowd during the pre-show performance with his latest song, “25 Tequilas.”

Cauthen’s “25 Tequilas” is hailed a “relatable and honest party anthem that pieces together one of those nights that gets away from you,” per a press release on his website when the song released earlier this month. It pairs “Cauthen’s signature swagger with an honest and comedic dose of country lifestyle.”

Cauthen’s performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival comes shortly after the singer-songwriter kicked off dozens of tour dates across the U.S., planning stops in Tennessee, Louisiana, California, Georgia, the Carolinas, Texas, Colorado, Washington and more. He’s also set to perform at Stagecoach Music Festival in April 2024.

Other artists to take the stage at the two-night, multi-genre iHeartRadio Music Festival this year include Kane Brown, Foo FightersFall Out BoyKelly ClarksonLil WayneLenny KravitzMiguelPublic EnemySheryl CrowTim McGrawThirty Seconds to MarsTravis Scott and more.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.

Paul Cauthen
