Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Killed In Crimea Attack, Ukraine Says

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces claimed that Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was killed in a missile attack in Crimea.

"The audacious and painstaking work of the Special Operations Forces made it possible to "timely and precisely" strike the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet during a meeting of the leadership of the Russian fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol," the group said in a post on Telegram.

In another post, they claimed that 34 officers were killed and 105 people were wounded in the strike.

Officials did not provide any evidence to back up their claim that Sokolov was among those who died in the attack.

Russian officials have not commented on the attack.

"This is a remarkable achievement by Ukraine eliminating a very significant Russian military leader and many of his subordinates. I believe you have to go back to WWII to find other admiral killed in combat," Admiral James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander, wrote on social media.