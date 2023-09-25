Stevie Nicks Adds North American Tour Dates: Is She Coming To Your City?
By Katrina Nattress
September 25, 2023
Stevie Nicks has spent most of 2023 on the road, and she's not stopping at the end of the year. On Monday (September 25), the famed singer-songwriter announced an additional seven US tour dates in 2024. The new string of dates kick of February 10 in Hollywood, FL and go until March 9 in Arlington, TX with a co-headlining show with Billy Joel. See Nicks' full tour itinerary below.
Stevie Nicks 2023-2024 Tour Dates
09/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/04 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium *
10/28 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
11/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
11/04 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *
11/29 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/02 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
12/05 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
12/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *
12/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
02/10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena
02/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
02/21 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
02/24 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/28 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/03 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
03/06 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *
* = w/ Billy Joel