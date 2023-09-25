Stevie Nicks Adds North American Tour Dates: Is She Coming To Your City?

By Katrina Nattress

September 25, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-BONNAROO
Photo: AFP

Stevie Nicks has spent most of 2023 on the road, and she's not stopping at the end of the year. On Monday (September 25), the famed singer-songwriter announced an additional seven US tour dates in 2024. The new string of dates kick of February 10 in Hollywood, FL and go until March 9 in Arlington, TX with a co-headlining show with Billy Joel. See Nicks' full tour itinerary below.

Stevie Nicks 2023-2024 Tour Dates

09/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/04 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium *

10/28 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

11/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

11/04 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *

11/29 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/02 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

12/05 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

12/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *

12/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

02/10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena

02/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

02/21 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

02/24 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/28 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/03 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

03/06 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

* = w/ Billy Joel

Stevie Nicks
