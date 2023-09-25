Woman Dies After Falling 150 Feet Off Cliff In National Park

By Bill Galluccio

September 25, 2023

Firefighters rappel down a cliff after a woman fell
Photo: Reems Creek Fire Department

The National Park Service said that a 61-year-old woman from South Carolina died after falling down a steep cliff at the Glassmine Falls Overlook in Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

Blue Ridge Parkway covers 469 miles along the Appalachian Mountains through Virginia and North Carolina.

Park officials said they received a 911 call just after noon on Saturday (September 23) that a woman had fallen down a cliff. Multiple agencies responded to the area and learned the woman, identified as Nancy Sampson, had called about 150 feet down the cliff.

Authorities did not provide any details about how Sampson fell.

Firefighters with the Reems Creek Fire Department rappelled down the cliff and found that Sampson had already succumbed to her injuries.

The Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina said that a "distraught" family member stayed at the scene and was cared for by one of their volunteers.

"We are glad that one of our volunteers was able to support a family member on scene. The distraught family member lives out of state and was alone following the tragic incident. The TIP volunteer went above and beyond in supporting him at the scene and helping him get back down the mountain and connect with friends who could support him after this tragic loss," the group wrote on Facebook.

