Woman Was Swept Out To Sea, Sparks Search At Popular Washington Beach

A 26-year-old woman went missing after she was reportedly "swept by currents" at a popular beach in Washington State. The U.S. Coast Guard started searching for the victim after getting a report around 10:50 a.m. Monday (September 25), according to a press release.

The woman, who was last seen wearing a pink sweater and black pants, disappeared from Rialto Beach in Olympic National Park. This kicked off an hours-long search that included multiple law enforcement agencies, including the National Park Service and the Clallam County Sheriff's Office. The Coast Guard also deployed two helicopters to look for the missing woman.

According to KOMO, Olympic National Park rangers discovered a body matching the description of the woman on Rialto Beach around 5 p.m. No word on the woman's identity, the cause of death, or the circumstances leading up to her disappearance.

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a gale warning and small craft advisory Monday over powerful winds whipping up waters along the coast. They also forecasted a storm system bringing heavy rains, strong gales, and below-average temperatures onto higher elevations across the region, officials stated.

NPS' page on Rialto Beach advises visitors to be aware of tidal activity before camping and hiking.