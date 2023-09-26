Cardi B Shares Hilarious Story About A Ghost In Her House: 'He Wants Me'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 26, 2023
Cardi B claims a ghost is trying to do more than just haunt her.
The hitmaker from The Bronx recently went live on Instagram and shared a story about a ghost that apparently lives in her Los Angeles home. According to the "Bongos" rapper, the ghost tries to make itself known by making noises like a fly that only she can hear. Despite the buzzing noise, she can never find a fly nor anything else that would make that noise. Cardi also claimed that it only happens in that house while she's by herself. She doesn't hear it when Offset or her family are home.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
“So I told one of the security guards that’s guarding the house outside to come inside," she continued. "Tell me how the sound is gone! It’s gone out of nowhere. All I’m saying to you is that there’s a f**king ghost or spirit in this f**king house and what I don’t like about it is that the ghost be f**king with me.”
“At this point, I feel like if I sleep, the f**king ghost is gonna finger pop me because, b***h, the n***a wants me,” she continued. “He wants me. I kid you not, like, I’m not even in my main bedroom. I’m so disoriented in this house alone with the ghost who clearly wants to f**k me because he only comes around when I’m here by myself. And I’m gonna call my security guard to put me in a f**king hotel because I can’t take it anymore!”
Surprisingly enough, this is not the first report of a ghost inside Cardi's L.A. home. When she moved in back in 2021, some fans were convinced that a ghostly figured appeared in the background of one of the first videos she posted that showed the inside of her home. She's also went on Instagram Live to complain about other paranormal instances that have happened in her house. Check it out below.
