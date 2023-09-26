Cardi B Shares Hilarious Story About A Ghost In Her House: 'He Wants Me'

“So I told one of the security guards that’s guarding the house outside to come inside," she continued. "Tell me how the sound is gone! It’s gone out of nowhere. All I’m saying to you is that there’s a f**king ghost or spirit in this f**king house and what I don’t like about it is that the ghost be f**king with me.”



“At this point, I feel like if I sleep, the f**king ghost is gonna finger pop me because, b***h, the n***a wants me,” she continued. “He wants me. I kid you not, like, I’m not even in my main bedroom. I’m so disoriented in this house alone with the ghost who clearly wants to f**k me because he only comes around when I’m here by myself. And I’m gonna call my security guard to put me in a f**king hotel because I can’t take it anymore!”



Surprisingly enough, this is not the first report of a ghost inside Cardi's L.A. home. When she moved in back in 2021, some fans were convinced that a ghostly figured appeared in the background of one of the first videos she posted that showed the inside of her home. She's also went on Instagram Live to complain about other paranormal instances that have happened in her house. Check it out below.