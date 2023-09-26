DJ Paul Recalls Working With Krayzie Bone Before He Was Hospitalized

Paul found out about Krayzie Bone's condition the very next day. The 50-year-old artist checked into a Los Angeles-area hospital after he coughed up blood. Following a few tests, doctors discovered an artery that was leaking in one of his lungs. He was sent to emergency surgery to fix the bleeding, but they were unsuccessful.



He was placed in an induced coma afterward to assist his recovery. Now, surgeons are now preparing to go back in for a second surgery. At this time, Krayzie Bone's family have been the only ones who are allowed to visit him. Despite the severity of the situation, Paul believes the beloved rapper will survive the ordeal. He confirmed that their first single is ready to hit the streets, but he's waiting on Krayzie Bone to recover. He's not the only one pulling for him either. Bizzy Bone has been praying for his brother and Layzie Bone just released a statement about him.



"In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy," Layzie wrote. "Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope. Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time."