(G)I-DLE To Take Over iHeartLand With Special Performance

(G)I-DLE is taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox, and fans will be able to experience the band like never before.

Fans have a lot to look forward to from (G)I-DLE as the group is gearing up to release their new EP, Heat. The project features five new songs including their current singIe "I Do."

During (G)I-DLE's exclusive show in iHeartLand, fans can see the group will perform live, as well as open up about their music and more during a special Q&A. Fans can experience (G)I-DLE in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, September 29th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

If you're in Fortnite, keep the party going by showing off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor! Then, stick around and check out fun mini-games including obstacle courses, high speed races, and more.

And after catching the show in iHeartLand on Roblox, stick around for some exclusive interview backstage. Don't forget to check out the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator. Get started and gather all the sound energy you can from sound fields around iHeartLand, collect and upgrade radios, and complete quests to win rewards. You can also collect your very own radio pets.

Make sure to head over to iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on September 29th!