Patient Dead, 2 EMTs Critically Injured After Jeep Crashes Into Ambulance

By Bill Galluccio

September 26, 2023

Team paramedic firs aid accident on road. Ambulance emergency service.
Photo: Akacin Phonsawat / iStock / Getty Images

A patient being transported to the hospital was killed, and two paramedics were critically injured when a Jeep slammed into their ambulance just after midnight on Tuesday (September 26) in Huntsburg Township, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of the Jeep failed to stop at a stop sign and rammed into the ambulance, knocking it on its side. The Jeep also ended up on its side and burst into flames.

Officials said that the 47-year-old patient was declared dead at the scene, while the ambulance driver and another EMT were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep, 36-year-old Jason Slepsky, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said that drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

After being released from the hospital, Slepsky was taken into custody and was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.