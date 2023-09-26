Patient Dead, 2 EMTs Critically Injured After Jeep Crashes Into Ambulance

A patient being transported to the hospital was killed, and two paramedics were critically injured when a Jeep slammed into their ambulance just after midnight on Tuesday (September 26) in Huntsburg Township, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of the Jeep failed to stop at a stop sign and rammed into the ambulance, knocking it on its side. The Jeep also ended up on its side and burst into flames.

Officials said that the 47-year-old patient was declared dead at the scene, while the ambulance driver and another EMT were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep, 36-year-old Jason Slepsky, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said that drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

After being released from the hospital, Slepsky was taken into custody and was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.