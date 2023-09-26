Sneak Peek: Ed Sheeran's 'Immersive Experience' In iHeartLand

Ed Sheeran is taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite for a special "Immersive Experience," and fans will can to experience the superstar singer/songwriter like never before — especially with a special sneak peek at the event.

During "A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience" in iHeartLand, fans will see performances from Ed as they explore exclusive scenes created around his songs. The special becomes the first third-party music experience built using Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). These immersive worlds are inspired by Sheeran's own songs performed exclusively for iHeartRadio to celebrate his albums - (Subtract), and forthcoming Autumn Variations, arriving everywhere on September 29th. Users will be able to watch Sheeran perform throughout the different worlds as video screens flood every scene, with the setlist including performances of "Eyes Closed," "Shape of You," "Boat" and "Life Goes On."

Throughout the experience, fans will be able to explore scenery all built with UEFN. Each world is distinct and unique, ranging from a metropolitan city at night, a boxing ring in a desolate city during sunset, a high-speed boat cruising through a rich ocean ecosystem and a luscious forest setting. All four scenes were meticulously imbued with Easter eggs relating to Sheeran and his music.

"A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience" will be available in Fortnite starting on October 5, 2023 through October 9, 2023. Take a look at the special preview above for what you can expect!