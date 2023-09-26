WWE Announces Multi-Year Signing Of Former Top AEW Star

World Wrestling Entertainment announced the signing of former All Elite Wrestling TBS champion Jade Cargill on Tuesday (September 26) via ESPN.

"WWE today announced it has signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. The news was first reported by ESPN," the company wrote on its official website. "Cargill, a standout performer who has earned accolades as an industry-renowned talent, will begin training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando."

Cargill, 31, a fitness model and former collegiate basketball player, initially participated in a tryout with WWE's developmental program NXT in 2019 before instead signing with AEW and making her in-ring debut alongside Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal in a tag-team match against Cody Rhodes -- who has also since signed with WWE -- and Red Velvet in November 2020.