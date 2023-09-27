Drake Honors Bow Wow After Naming Atlanta The 'Most Important Place For Rap

Drake's dedication to Bow Wow happened the night after he paid homage to Atlanta's place in Hip-Hop. During his first night in Georgia for the "It's All A Blur Tour," the OVO Sound founder acknowledged the historic talent that has come from the city over the years and called it "the most important place for rap."



“Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” he began. “All the love that you show, all the musicians that you birth, all the contributions that you give... this is hands down the most important place in rap music, you should be very proud of yourselves. All the artists that I’ve done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me, majority of them come from right here in Atlanta.”



See what Drake had to say about the ATL below.