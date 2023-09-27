Drake Honors Bow Wow After Naming Atlanta The 'Most Important Place For Rap
By Tony M. Centeno
September 27, 2023
Drake has showed a lot of love to numerous legends while performing their hometowns. The Canadian MC couldn't pull up to the ATL without acknowledging one of the city's gleaming veterans, Bow Wow.
On Tuesday night, September 26, Drizzy made his infamous walk to the center of the stage at the State Farm Arena with Shad Moss by his side. After they descended down the stairs together, Bow Wow threw up the "A" hand sign while the "Search & Rescue" rapper put his arm around his shoulder before he finally reached the stage. During his show, Drake showed Bow Wow even more love.
“Shout out my boy Bow Wow for walking me to stage tonight,” Drake said. “I gotta say, Atlanta got a lot of legends, but that’s somebody who I wanted to be like growing up, so shout out to Bow Wizzle walking me to stage.”
Bow Wow reciprocated the love following Drake's show final show in the A. "Wizzle x drizzy," Bow Wow wrote in his caption. "🦉 🐾This man is above 💯 in my book!"
Drake's dedication to Bow Wow happened the night after he paid homage to Atlanta's place in Hip-Hop. During his first night in Georgia for the "It's All A Blur Tour," the OVO Sound founder acknowledged the historic talent that has come from the city over the years and called it "the most important place for rap."
“Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” he began. “All the love that you show, all the musicians that you birth, all the contributions that you give... this is hands down the most important place in rap music, you should be very proud of yourselves. All the artists that I’ve done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me, majority of them come from right here in Atlanta.”
See what Drake had to say about the ATL below.