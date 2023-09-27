Hundreds Of Looters Ransacked Luxury Stores Across Philadelphia

Protests against a judge’s decision to dismiss all charges against a former Philadelphia police officer, Mark Dial, in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry devolved into chaos after groups of juveniles and young adults started looting high-end retail stores in Philadelphia’s Center City district on Tuesday (September 26) night.

About 30 minutes after the protests had wrapped up, hundreds of teenagers stormed businesses, including an Apple Store, Lululemon, and Foot Locker, taking whatever they could carry.

Looters also struck business in North Philadelphia, breaking into several stores, including Walmart, Gamestop, and Family Dollar.

Officials said the looting was not related to the peaceful protests that occurred earlier in the day.

"This had nothing to do with the protests. What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists," Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford said.

Authorities said that 20 people were arrested, and at least two firearms were recovered.

"The Philadelphia Police Department is committed to maintaining public safety and order," police said in the statement. "We are actively investigating these incidents and working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for these unlawful acts. We appreciate the cooperation of our community and urge anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigations."