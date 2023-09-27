Hyundai And Kia Recall Nearly 3.4 Million Vehicles Due To Fire Risk
By Bill Galluccio
September 27, 2023
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall impacting nearly 4.3 million vehicles due to a fire risk. The automakers said that brake fluid leaks could cause an engine fire, even while the vehicle is not operational.
Kia said that the problem lies with the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit, while Hynduai said the issue involved a module in the Anti-Lock Brake System.
Both companies are advising owners to park their cars outside and away from structures until the issues have been fixed.
Hyundai reported 21 fires in the affected vehicles and an additional 22 "thermal incidents." Kia said they have received ten reports of fires and melting incidents. There have been no injuries or crashes related to the issue.
The recalled Kia vehicles include:
- 2010-2011 Rondo vehicles
- 2010-2013 Forte, Forte Koup, Sportage
- 2010-2019 Borrego
- 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, Soul
- 2011-2014 Sorento
- 2011-2015 Optima
- 2012-2017 Rio
- 2014-2016 Cadenza
- 2015-2018 K900
The recalled Hynduai vehicles include:
- 2010-2012 Veracruz
- 2010-2013 Tucson
- 2011-2015 Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid
- 2012-2015 Accent, Azera, Veloster
- 2013 Santa Fe Sport
- 2013-2015 Elantra Coupe, Santa Fe
- 2014-2015 Equus
- 2015 Tucson Fuel Cell
The automakers said they will notify owners in November. Owners can bring their vehicle to a dealership, where technicians will replace the anti-lock brake fuse.