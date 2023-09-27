Hyundai And Kia Recall Nearly 3.4 Million Vehicles Due To Fire Risk

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall impacting nearly 4.3 million vehicles due to a fire risk. The automakers said that brake fluid leaks could cause an engine fire, even while the vehicle is not operational.

Kia said that the problem lies with the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit, while Hynduai said the issue involved a module in the Anti-Lock Brake System.

Both companies are advising owners to park their cars outside and away from structures until the issues have been fixed.

Hyundai reported 21 fires in the affected vehicles and an additional 22 "thermal incidents." Kia said they have received ten reports of fires and melting incidents. There have been no injuries or crashes related to the issue.

The recalled Kia vehicles include:

2010-2011 Rondo vehicles

2010-2013 Forte, Forte Koup, Sportage

2010-2019 Borrego

2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, Soul

2011-2014 Sorento

2011-2015 Optima

2012-2017 Rio

2014-2016 Cadenza

2015-2018 K900

The recalled Hynduai vehicles include:

2010-2012 Veracruz

2010-2013 Tucson

2011-2015 Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid

2012-2015 Accent, Azera, Veloster

2013 Santa Fe Sport

2013-2015 Elantra Coupe, Santa Fe

2014-2015 Equus

2015 Tucson Fuel Cell

The automakers said they will notify owners in November. Owners can bring their vehicle to a dealership, where technicians will replace the anti-lock brake fuse.