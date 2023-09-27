In North Texas, a surge in scorpion sightings has prompted concern among residents. Social media platforms like neighborhood Facebook pages have been abuzz with posts about these arachnids infiltrating homes. The scorpion invasion is partly attributed to the exceptionally hot summer experienced in the region, driving the creatures indoors as they seek moisture and refuge from the scorching heat.

Jordan Pinnie of Signature Pest Management said, “They're seeking moisture inside of homes.They're looking for water and shelter from that heat."

Areas with extensive home construction face an increased risk of scorpion encounters. Construction disrupts their natural habitat and inadvertently introduces scorpions from other states. Imported materials, such as wood from scorpion-prone regions like Arizona, can harbor these unwelcome guests.

Dealing with scorpions isn't straightforward, as their thick exoskeleton makes them resistant to many over-the-counter pesticides. However, proactive measures can be taken. Sealing entry points like doors, windows, pipes, wires and vents is recommended by experts to keep scorpions out. Caulking, sealants, weather stripping or screens can be employed to fortify these vulnerable areas.

"Look around doors and windows, anywhere a pipe or wire would penetrate, any vent areas -- and make sure those areas are sealed," said Wizzie Brown, an entomologist at Texas A&M. "You might need to get caulk or sealant, you might need to replace weather stripping, (or) you might need to put a screen over a vent area so that (scorpions) can't get in."

A lesser-known fact is that scorpions fluoresce under black light, emitting a green glow, which is useful for nocturnal identification. To effectively combat scorpions, professional pest control services are suggested as the most reliable preventive measure.