Police Searching For Six-Year-Old Boy Selling Fake Pizza Gift Cards

Police in Illinois are asking the public to be on the lookout for a young boy who is selling fake gift cards claiming to raise money for his baseball team.

In a Facebook post, the Troy Police Department said that the six-year-old boy is selling fake "Buy One Get One Free" Domino's gift cards in Troy and neighboring cities.

Several people purchased the gift cards and were dismayed when they learned they were fake.

Officials said that the young boy has a Southern accent and was last seen wearing a dirty pink baseball uniform. They said he is likely to be accompanied by an adult.

Authorities did not say how much the boy was charging for the gift cards or what he was doing with the money. The police are concerned about the boy's well-being and have asked the public to contact them with information about his identity.

"If you see this juvenile or suspect anyone else of selling fake promotional cards, please contact the Troy Police Department. (618-667-6731) It's always a good idea to call the fundraiser businesses to see if gift cards are valid if you suspect any suspicious activity," the department wrote.