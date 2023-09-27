Republican Presidential Contenders To Face Off In Second Primary Debate

By Bill Galluccio

September 27, 2023

US-POLITICS-VOTE-REPUBLICAN-DEBATE
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images

Seven Republican presidential candidates will take the stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday (September 27) night for the second Republican Primary debate.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Business host Stuart Varney, Fox News host Dana Perino, and Univision anchor Ilia Calderón.

The seven candidates include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

The candidates will field a variety of questions during the two-hour debate, including questions about the state of the economy, national security, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, immigration and border security, and abortion.

Former President Donald Trump, who has a commanding lead in the polls, will not attend the debate. Instead, he will deliver a speech to mostly retired members of the United Autoworkers Union at Drake Enterprises, a non-union plant in Clinton Township, Michigan.

