070 Shake Releases Captivating New Single, Music Video

By Logan DeLoye

September 28, 2023

Lyrical standout 070 Shake recently released a highly-anticipated new single titled "Black Dress," existing as her first solo release of 2023.

According to a press release, despite only being released a week ago (September 22), this is not the first time that fans have been mesmerized by the melodic masterpiece that is "Black Dress." Shake performed the transcendent track live during music festivals at the beginning of the year and it immediately became a fan favorite. The artist is continuously taken aback by dedicated fans who learn the lyrics to her singles before they are even released.

“I love playing this song (Black Dress) live. I started playing it at festivals earlier this year, and the crowds have always brought crazy energy with it. It’s been really cool seeing people know all the words and sing the song back to me before it’s even been released.”

A captivating music video was shared along with the single, giving fans a look inside the lyrics and a chance to visually enter a storyline that hovers between fantasy and realism. The release of "Black Dress" arrives after electrifying collaboration "Escapism" with RAYE achieved RIAA-certified Platinum, reached #1 on the UK Singles Chart, and became a TikTok sensation. Shake is currently opening for Coldplay, and has upcoming tour stops set for San Diego, California on September 28th, and Los Angeles, California on September 30th and October 1st.

The artist continues to break genre barriers and share impactful, emotionally charged messages with the world as she works on completing a forthcoming album with a release date to be announced soon!

070 Shake
