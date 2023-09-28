070 Shake Releases Captivating New Single, Music Video

Lyrical standout 070 Shake recently released a highly-anticipated new single titled "Black Dress," existing as her first solo release of 2023.

According to a press release, despite only being released a week ago (September 22), this is not the first time that fans have been mesmerized by the melodic masterpiece that is "Black Dress." Shake performed the transcendent track live during music festivals at the beginning of the year and it immediately became a fan favorite. The artist is continuously taken aback by dedicated fans who learn the lyrics to her singles before they are even released.

“I love playing this song (Black Dress) live. I started playing it at festivals earlier this year, and the crowds have always brought crazy energy with it. It’s been really cool seeing people know all the words and sing the song back to me before it’s even been released.”