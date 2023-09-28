2-Year-Old Girl Died After Being Inadvertently Run Over By Parent's Vehicle

A two-year-old girl from Pennsylvania died after getting run over by her parent's car. The Allegheny County Police Department said they received a 911 call just before 8 a.m. on Thursday (September 28) that a child had been struck by a car in a residential neighborhood in Penn Hills.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the young girl at the end of the driveway with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that one of the girl's parents ran her over while backing out of the driveway.

"The preliminary investigation determined a parent was leaving the residence and struck the child with a vehicle. The parent is cooperating with investigators," officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Neighbors told WPXI reporter Gabriella DeLuca that the family has several children who were seen coming out of the house before the accident.

Authorities did not provide any additional details about the incident or identify the girl or her family.