Here's The Most Affordable College In Colorado

It's no secret that college is expensive. Families shell out thousands of dollars to send their kids to get an education, and that's just the tuition alone. That's not taking into account textbooks, housing, meal plans, and other necessities needed to be a college student. As a result, students often have to look for sources of funding to assist them, whether it's student loans or scholarships. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, over 85% of college students receive some form of financial aid.

Whether you're fresh out of high school or an adult looking to further your education, having affordable options for college is a plus. That's why TheBestSchools.org, a website that provides resources and information about colleges, revealed the cheapest four-year college in every state.

The rankings say Colorado's most affordable college is Colorado Mountain College! The in-state tuition rate is estimated at $6,000 for two semesters, according to the college's website. Analysts also provided more information about the programs there:

"Colorado Mountain College offers degrees through three residential campuses and eight community campuses. The CMC district also includes three national forests, six wilderness areas, and many major ski resorts. The Glenwood Springs campus, surrounded by the White River National Forest, offers classes from its downtown business district location. CMC offers over 120 academic programs, including bachelor's degrees, that blend classroom and experiential learning."

Check out the full list on thebestschools.org.