Spinal Taps' Derek Smalls Drops First Single In Years: "Must Crush Barbie"

Spinal Tap bassist and cofounder Derek Smalls has returned with his first single in five years, a timely punk-influenced tune called "Must Crush Barbie."



The roughly two-minute rocker finds Harry Shearer's beloved This Is Spinal Tap character-turned-alter ego raging against the recent wave of Barbie-mania set off by Mattel's hit live action film about the beloved children's toy franchise.



“Been spending the last year or so as Brand Ambassador for BruegelCoin, the Dutch crypto currency,” Smalls explained in a statement alongside the new single. “Since it was cratering this past spring, I was following the news more than usual, which is where I got bombarded by all the Barbie B.S. I don’t know which angered me more, but it’s really hard to write a song about crypto. But the overwhelming shroud of pinkness definitely deserved a major pricking. And that’s where I came in.”

Check out the lyric video for "Must Crush Barbie" via the player above!