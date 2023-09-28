Suspect Accused Of Killing Tech CEO Arrested After Dayslong Manhunt

The man suspected of brutally murdering a 26-year-old tech CEO in her apartment was taken into custody after a dayslong manhunt. Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, was arrested just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday (September 27) night at a train station in Maryland, about 30 miles from where EcoMap Technologies CEO Pava LaPere was killed.

In addition to killing LaPere, police said that Billingsley is also accused of rape, attempted murder, and arson in a separate incident that occurred on September 19.

According to the Daily Mail, Billingsley posed as a maintenance worker to gain access to a young couple's townhouse. He proceeded to tie them up in the basement and then raped the young woman at knifepoint while her partner watched.

He then doused the room in gasoline and lit it on fire before fleeing. First responders were able to rescue the couple and a five-year-old child who was upstairs. The child is recovering from smoke inhalation, while the man and the woman are both in critical condition.