Donuts are a beloved treat across the U.S., with countless varieties to choose from. From extravagant creations to simple classics, there is a donut for every taste. LoveFood.com recently explored the best donut shops in each state, declaring a winning flavor as well as where to find it in every location!

For example, in the nation's capital, at District Doughnut, daily-made donuts featuring high-quality ingredients and a range of flavors, from traditional glazed to unique options like brown butter and salted dulce de leche, can be tasted.

The best donuts across the country showcase the diverse and delicious options available. Whether you prefer a classic glazed donut or crave something more adventurous, there is a perfect donut waiting for you in your state. So, next time you have a sweet tooth, treat yourself to the best donut Kentucky has to offer.

But what exactly is the best donut in Kentucky?

Here is what LoveFood.com has to say:

This beloved family-run spot in Paducah serves the best donuts in Kentucky according to many – and, to some, the best in the US. Red’s Donut Shop has been pleasing customers with its perfectly prepared rings and balls since 1955 (though it was originally called Nunn Better). The cream-filled donut holes are a favorite, but it’s the glazed ring that wins the most praise, with customers describing it as 'soft, fluffy and gooey.'"