Desserts have historically been the ultimate comfort snacks.

After all, who doesn’t love sweets? These delectable delights, have consistently held a special place in our hearts, eagerly anticipated and savored for everyday enjoyment or special occasions.

From generation to generation, people have eagerly crafted cakes, pastries, pies and sumptuous treats, using the ingredients readily available in their respective eras, all while sharing what they’ve baked with love with family and friends.

24/7 Tempo highlighted the varied American dessert options which remind us of the nation's rich cultural landscape in a list of the most iconic dessert in every state.

As the article states, immigrant communities, such as the Japanese in Hawaii, the Danes in Wisconsin and the Czechs in Nebraska, brought their cherished culinary legacies, now permanently stitched into the American fabric.

“Before sugar was widely available, many households sweetened desserts with molasses, which led to the popularity of confections like molasses cookies and shoofly pie. Regionally produced ingredients like huckleberries, maple syrup, and key limes have also influenced the creation of local delicacies in small pockets of the U.S.

Drawing on a variety of culinary websites and regional sites and cookbooks, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the most iconic desserts in every state. Many of these are culinary traditions that have been passed down through generations locally and are little-known in other parts of the country – while others have gained nationwide and even international popularity.”

In Texas, the most mouth-watering dessert is pecan pie, which can be found at Royer's Cafe (Round Top):

“In a state with 70,000 acres of pecan trees, the pecan pie is a must-have dessert on Texas tables. The first pecan dessert recipes appeared in Texas in the late 19th century, and the first printed pecan pie recipe appeared in Harper's Bazaar in 1886. With a gooey corn syrup-based filling and a flaky crust, this sweeter-than-sweet pie became the official state pie of Texas in 2013.”