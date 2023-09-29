(G)I-DLE Tease Their Upcoming Project With Stunning iHeartLand Performance

To conclude their performance, the group launched into a song from their previously released EP I Feel called "Queencard." After catching the show in iHeartLand on Roblox, fans stuck around to check out the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator where they gathered all the sound energy they could from sound fields around iHeartLand. They also collected and upgraded radios, completed quests to win rewards, and collected your very own radio pets. Drop into iHeartLand and collect a limited edition iHeart Light Stick by going to the main stage and collecting sound energy while you watch the concert.

Fans can experience (G)I-DLE in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only.

(G)I-DLE will be releasing their English debut Heat, on October 5th. In addition to "I Do," the project will also feature the song "Flip It" and three more tracks. Heat follows another EP, I Feel, which dropped earlier this year in May. The project featured six tracks including "Queencard" and "Allergy."