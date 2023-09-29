House Fails To Advance Stopgap Funding Bill As Government Shutdown Looms

On Friday (September 29), the House of Representatives failed to pass a last-minute stopgap funding measure to avert a government shutdown. The 30-day continuing resolution failed by a vote of 198-232.

Twenty-one Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill, including Reps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Nancy Mace.

After the vote failed, the Republicans scheduled a meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss the matter further.

"It's not the end yet. I have other ideas," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said.

There are votes scheduled on Saturday, but McCarthy has yet to reveal what those votes will be about.

Congress has until 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday to pass a bill to fund the government. If the House and Senate cannot reach an agreement that President Joe Biden will sign, all non-essential government services will come to a stop. As a result, hundreds of thousands of workers will furloughed until a funding bill is passed. In addition, National Parks and

However, not everything will shut down. For example, social security checks will still go out, and air traffic controllers and TSA agents will still have to report to work. The shutdown will not impact the FBI, Border Patrol, military operations, or anything deemed essential for national security and public safety. During the shutdown, those who must work will not be paid.

The government shutdown will not affect the three ongoing special counsel investigations as those are funded by a "permanent, indefinite appropriation."

Once the shutdown has ended, all government workers will receive backpay for the time they missed.