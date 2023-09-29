House Fails To Advance Stopgap Funding Bill As Government Shutdown Looms

By Bill Galluccio

September 29, 2023

House Lawmakers Work On Funding Deal As Possible Government Shutdown Looms
Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images News / Getty Images

On Friday (September 29), the House of Representatives failed to pass a last-minute stopgap funding measure to avert a government shutdown. The 30-day continuing resolution failed by a vote of 198-232.

Twenty-one Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill, including Reps. Matt GaetzMarjorie Taylor Greene, and Nancy Mace.

After the vote failed, the Republicans scheduled a meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss the matter further.

"It's not the end yet. I have other ideas," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said.

There are votes scheduled on Saturday, but McCarthy has yet to reveal what those votes will be about.

Congress has until 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday to pass a bill to fund the government. If the House and Senate cannot reach an agreement that President Joe Biden will sign, all non-essential government services will come to a stop. As a result, hundreds of thousands of workers will furloughed until a funding bill is passed. In addition, National Parks and

However, not everything will shut down. For example, social security checks will still go out, and air traffic controllers and TSA agents will still have to report to work. The shutdown will not impact the FBI, Border Patrol, military operations, or anything deemed essential for national security and public safety. During the shutdown, those who must work will not be paid.

The government shutdown will not affect the three ongoing special counsel investigations as those are funded by a "permanent, indefinite appropriation."

Once the shutdown has ended, all government workers will receive backpay for the time they missed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.