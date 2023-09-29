Jorja Smith Taps J Hus And Lila Ike For New Album 'Falling Or Flying'

"I’m definitely flying right now, can’t believe you can all hear it," Smith wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "Thank you for coming on this journey with me. @damedameofficial, thank you for bringing me home, the laughs, the tears, the meals and opening up your hearts to create this album. Not enough words ever really. Can’t believe it’s out. Big love to @p2jmusic always. And @blueymay and Jodi Milliner 💗 @riccardodamian love ur ears always. @lilaike, I could listen to you sing and talk all day and love to @theuglygram for coming thruuuuu. Hope everyone loves this as much as me woooo"



Falling or Flying serves as the follow-up to her debut album Lost & Found, which dropped back in 2018. Prior to her latest project, Smith dropped off her EP Be Right Back in 2021, which has eight songs.



Check out Jorja Smith's new album and watch the video for "Broken is the man" below.