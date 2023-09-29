New York City Drenched With A Month's Worth Of Rain In Just A Few Hours

New York City is under a state of emergency as a major storm dumped heavy rain across the area on Friday (September 29). Parts of Brooklyn saw a month's worth of rain in just a few hours, and more rain is in the forecast.

The National Weather Service predicts that some areas could see more than eight inches of rain. As of 1 p.m. ET, Central Park had received 5.46 inches of rain, while nearly six inches had fallen at John F. Kennedy Airport.

The heavy rain forced a terminal at LaGuardia International Airport in Queens to close, as the airport reported 4.37 inches of rain.

The rain, which was falling at rates of one to two inches per hour, caused extensive flooding as the National Weather Service warned of "life-threatening flash flooding."

"This is a dangerous weather condition, and it is not over," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "I don't want those gaps in heavy rain to give the appearance that it is over; it is not."

Photos and videos posted on social media captured flooded streets and subway stations across New York City.