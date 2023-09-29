Nirvana Share Two Previously Unreleased Tracks From 'In Utero' Era: Listen

Surviving members and those close to the band have been reflecting on the album for its milestone anniversary.

Krist Novoselic spoke about the previously unreleased live tracks (full concerts of both the LA and Seattle concerts) finally seeing the light of day. “They need to be heard,” he said. “Now with the AI, you can take a stereo mix and then break it down into a multitrack. So you can get really good mixes. They sound raw. And you get Kurt up there who’s just carrying the show. Amazing.”

In the same interview, the bassist spoke about the prospect of doing a Nirvana hologram tour.

“You never know!” the bassist admitted with a laugh when asked during an interview. “I’ll say ‘no way’, then it’s like, ‘How much?? When do we start?!’”