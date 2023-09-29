September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops Their Third Album 'Aquemini'

The song was one of the more successful singles off their album. "Rosa Parks" went on to be nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 1999 Grammy Awards. However, it also brought the group controversy as well. The real Rosa Parks actually had an issue with the record and filed a civil lawsuit against OutKast and LaFace Records.



She claimed OutKast used her name as the title of their song without permission and defamed her character. The case went all the way up to the Supreme Court, who ruled Parks was able to move forward with the lawsuit. In 2005, OutKast and LaFace settled the lawsuit with Parks in order to "enlighten today's youth about the significant role Rosa Parks played in making America a better place for all races."



Watch a special edition of the "Rosa Parks" video and relive the entire album on its 25th anniversary below.