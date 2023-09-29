September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops Their Third Album 'Aquemini'

"Rosa Parks" was one of the more successful singles off their album. The song was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 1999 Grammy Awards. However, it also caused controversy for the group as well. The real Rosa Parks had an issue with the record and filed a civil lawsuit against OutKast and LaFace Records.



Parks claimed OutKast used her name as the title of their song without permission and defamed her character. Her case went all the way up to the Supreme Court, which ruled Parks was able to move forward with the lawsuit. In 2005, OutKast and LaFace settled the lawsuit with Parks in order to "enlighten today's youth about the significant role Rosa Parks played in making America a better place for all races."



Watch a special edition of OutKast's "Rosa Parks" video and relive the entire album on iHeartRadio now.