United Auto Workers Union To Expand Strike Against GM, Ford

By Bill Galluccio

September 29, 2023

US-AUTOMOBILE-UNION-STRIKE
Photo: MATTHEW HATCHER / AFP / Getty Images

The United Auto Workers union is expanding its strike actions against GM and Ford, UAW President Shawn Fain announced during a press conference on Friday (September 29).

The announcement was delayed by 30 minutes after the union received a last-minute "flurry of interest" from the automakers. This is the second expansion of the strike, which started 15 days ago. Previously, the UAW expanded its strike actions against GM and Stellantis.

Fain said that an additional 7,000 workers are going on strike, bringing the total to 25,000. He said that 4,600 workers at Ford's assembly plant in Chicago and 2,300 workers at GM's Lansing Delta Assembly in Michigan will walk off the job at noon Eastern time.

Fain noted that striking workers have been met with threats of violence but vowed they will not be deterred.

"We've had guns pulled on us, trucks and cars rammed through us, and violent threats hurled at us," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a press conference. "I want to be absolutely clear we will not be intimidated into backing down by the companies or their scabs."

"Shame on anyone that would engage in this violence against our members," he added.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.