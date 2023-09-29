United Auto Workers Union To Expand Strike Against GM, Ford

The United Auto Workers union is expanding its strike actions against GM and Ford, UAW President Shawn Fain announced during a press conference on Friday (September 29).

The announcement was delayed by 30 minutes after the union received a last-minute "flurry of interest" from the automakers. This is the second expansion of the strike, which started 15 days ago. Previously, the UAW expanded its strike actions against GM and Stellantis.

Fain said that an additional 7,000 workers are going on strike, bringing the total to 25,000. He said that 4,600 workers at Ford's assembly plant in Chicago and 2,300 workers at GM's Lansing Delta Assembly in Michigan will walk off the job at noon Eastern time.

Fain noted that striking workers have been met with threats of violence but vowed they will not be deterred.

"We've had guns pulled on us, trucks and cars rammed through us, and violent threats hurled at us," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a press conference. "I want to be absolutely clear we will not be intimidated into backing down by the companies or their scabs."

"Shame on anyone that would engage in this violence against our members," he added.