Government Shutdown Averted As Congress Approves 45-Day Funding Bill

A government shutdown has been averted after the House of Representatives passed a 45-day continuing resolution to fund the government. The bill easily passed in the Senate by a vote of 88-9 and will be signed by President Joe Biden before the 12:01 a.m. deadline on Sunday (October 1).

The bill passed the House by a vote of 335 to 91. Because it was brought up under an expedited process, it needed two-thirds support to pass.

The "clean" continuing resolution will keep the government funded while Congress tries to hammer out a long-term budget deal. The bill does include additional money for disaster relief but leaves out additional funding for Ukraine and the border security provisions that were included in previous funding bills.

While all but one Democrat, Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois, voted in favor of the bill, many blasted Republicans for not including aid for Ukraine and the rushed process to pass the 71-page bill.

"We are on the brink of a government shutdown. And at the 11th hour, legislation is dropped on the American people," Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "And we're told that you have 5 or 10 minutes to evaluate legislation that is more than 70 pages long and expected to simply trust the word of our extreme MAGA Republican colleagues."