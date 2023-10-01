Blazers Trade Jrue Holiday To NBA Finals Contender: Report
By Jason Hall
October 1, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly trading veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday (October 1).
"BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account. :The Celtics are trading Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 GSW 1st, 2029 unprotected BOS first to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN."
The reported move comes four days after Holiday, 33, was acquired by Portland in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns centered around perennial All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
"Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account at the time.
Holiday spent the past three seasons with the Bucks, which included winning the 2021 NBA championship and being selected to the All-Star Game for the second time in his career this past season. The former UCLA standout was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers -- who were reported to be among teams interested in trading for him this week -- at No. 17 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.
Holiday spent his first four seasons with the 76ers and seven with the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Bucks in November 2020. The 33-year-old has averaged 16.4 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds during his 14-year NBA career.