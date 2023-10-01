Blazers Trade Jrue Holiday To NBA Finals Contender: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly trading veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday (October 1).

"BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account. :The Celtics are trading Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 GSW 1st, 2029 unprotected BOS first to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN."

The reported move comes four days after Holiday, 33, was acquired by Portland in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns centered around perennial All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

"Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account at the time.