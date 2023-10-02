Blueface Sentenced For Las Vegas Strip Club Shooting

As per the judge's ruling, Blueface cannot possess nor can he be seen with anyone that has a firearm. He's also been barred from all strip clubs in the downtown Las Vegas area. In addition to being prohibited from all drugs an alcohol, Blueface also can't interact with the victim, Kentavious Traylor, or his family. Traylor was in the courtroom when the judge handed down his sentence, and he wasn't happy about it.



I know people who get more time for stealing bubblegum," Traylor said during the hearing. "I'm just completely disappointed in all of this."



The shooting happened at Euphoric Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas in October 2022. Traylor had reportedly made a bad joke about Blueface that the rapper didn't appreciate. That's when a crew of people from Blueface's camp attacked Traylor and hit him several times. Traylor left and so did Blueface and co.



Security footage caught the moment when Traylor pulled up to the rapper and his group outside the venue. That's when Blueface pulled out his gun and fired numerous shots at Traylor, which grazed his left hand. Blueface was eventually arrested and charged with attempted murder. He eventually pled guilty to lesser charges of battery and discharging a firearm.



After the sentence came down, Traylor decided to take a selfie of Blueface with his lawyer. You can see that image here.