Coast Guard Searching For Swimmer After Shark Attack Off California Coast

By Bill Galluccio

October 2, 2023

Wildcat Beach
Photo: Paigefalk / iStock / Getty Images

The Coast Guard is assisting in the search for a swimmer who went missing off the coast of northern California over the weekend. The Marin County Fire Department received a report around 10 a.m. on Sunday (October 1) that a swimmer had been attacked by a shark at Wildcat Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore.

"The search continues for a missing person last seen in the water at Wildcat Beach this morning," Point Reyes National Seashore wrote on X. "On scene are personnel from NPS, Marin County/ Stinson Beach Fire, engines and UTVs, Reach 3 medical helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and Cutter."

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Rachel Davis told KPIX that rescuers have searched roughly 21 nautical miles since Sunday and plan to continue searching for the missing swimmer, who has not been identified.

Officials said that a group of between 10 and 15 people were camping on the beach when three men from the group went for a swim. They were about 50 yards from the shoreline when one of them was attacked by a shark.

Locals told the news station that the swimming at Wildcat Beach is hazardous. 

"These waters are extremely dangerous, and most locals know not to go for a swim. There's either a huge drop-off, sharks, rip currents -- very dangerous," hiker Danielle Harnisch said.

