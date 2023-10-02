Donald Trump Arrives In New York Court For Start Of Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City for his $250 million civil fraud trial filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Before entering the courtroom, Trump blasted James in brief comments to the media, calling the case against him a "scam and a sham."

"There is no crime; the crime is against me," Trump said.

"It's an attempt to hurt me in an election," he added. "It's never happened before."

James and her team of lawyers arrived before Trump, and she also addressed the media.

"Today, we will prove our other claims," she said. "My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law. And it is my responsibility and my duty and my job to enforce it."

Judge Arthur Engoron previously ruled against Trump, finding that he and his adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr., committed fraud by over-inflating the value of real estate on financial forms.

During the trial, which could take up to three months, Engoron will decide if Trump and his co-defendants with the Trump Organization are liable for falsifying business records, conspiracy to falsify business records, issuing false financial statements, conspiracy to falsify false financial statements, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.