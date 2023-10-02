Kanye West Rips Into Cardi B, Nas & Others In Leaked Documentary Footage

That's not all he had to say. In another clip, Ye does a photoshoot while he talks about shutting down G.O.O.D Music. The photographer snaps photos while Ye shows regret for providing beats to the label's artists Teyana Taylor and Pusha T. He also vents his frustration over the way Nas sounds on "Cops Shot The Kid" from his NASIR album, which Ye produced.



“The f**k I’m doing giving [‘Gonna Love Me’] to f**king Teyana?" Ye said. "What the f**k I’m doing giving that Daytona album to Pusha? What the f**k I’m doing, bro? That s**t was three Dark Fantasys that I gave away. ‘Cops Shot the Kid,’ Nas rapping all goddamn off beat on it, don’t even wanna shoot a video. Then shoot a video, don’t even tell me. These muthaf**kas don’t appreciate me. All these muthaf**kas is tryna use me.”



Kanye West has not commented on the release of the footage. See the full clip below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE