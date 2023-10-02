New York Bakery Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

A donut a day keeps the doctor away!

Isn't that the saying? All jokes aside, one stand-out bakery in every state serves such delicious donuts that people cannot help but rave about them!

Donuts are often enjoyed for their sweet taste and variety. Do you constantly crave chocolate? Many bakeries will serve donuts topped or filled with chocolate. How about something for the donut lover who desires a fruity treat? These exist in the form of raspberry-filled, strawberry sprinkles, peach cobbler infused, and more! Some donut shops are solely known for their unique creations like bacon-wrapped donuts or donuts topped with cereal, while others are praised for their simple glazed and powdered options.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best donuts in all of New York are served at Supermoon Bakehouse located in New York City.

Here's what Lovefood had to say about the bakery that serves the best donuts in the entire state:

"The award for the prettiest donut in New York goes to this honey-lavender creation, regularly on the menu at Supermoon Bakehouse. It’s a work of art both aesthetically and flavor-wise, filled with lavender crème pâtissière and topped with lavender glaze, a meringue kiss, white chocolate shards, and a lavender sprig. The subtle flavor and touch of honeycomb make it a real winner."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best donuts in the country visit lovefood.com.