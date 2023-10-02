Shordie Shordie Speaks Out After He Reportedly Punched Fan During His Show

By Tony M. Centeno

October 2, 2023

Shordie Shordie
Photo: Getty Images

Shordie Shordie isn't apologizing after video of him smacking a man in the front row of his recent show went viral.

On Friday, September 29, the Baltimore rapper performed at a show at the El Rey Theatre in Chico, Calif. During the concert, a man in the front row was seen throwing up gang signs while the rapper was on stage. Shordie reacted by punching the man several times. In the video, you can see the man attempting to get up but appeared to be lightheaded due to the blows to the face. The show was paused so that security could haul the man out of the venue.

“That was not no fan, that was not no female," Shordie said in his Instagram Story. "That was a disrespectful ass n***a who needed his face slapped. And we did that. That’s how it go. You out the lips, n***a, slap the lips.”

“I don’t give a f**k about how nobody feels or got to say about that situation," he continued. "Because either way, a muthaf**ka gonna have something to say regardless. Out the lips, slap the lips. One of those types.”

As of this report, the alleged gang-banging heckler has not been identified. Shordie Shordie's incident at his show is another example of the unruly behavior fans have displayed at concerts within the past few months. Several artists like Drake, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles and others have had numerous items like phones and books thrown at them during concerts around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.