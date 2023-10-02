Shordie Shordie Speaks Out After He Reportedly Punched Fan During His Show

Shordie Shordie isn't apologizing after video of him smacking a man in the front row of his recent show went viral.



On Friday, September 29, the Baltimore rapper performed at a show at the El Rey Theatre in Chico, Calif. During the concert, a man in the front row was seen throwing up gang signs while the rapper was on stage. Shordie reacted by punching the man several times. In the video, you can see the man attempting to get up but appeared to be lightheaded due to the blows to the face. The show was paused so that security could haul the man out of the venue.

