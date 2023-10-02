Shordie Shordie Speaks Out After He Reportedly Punched Fan During His Show
By Tony M. Centeno
October 2, 2023
Shordie Shordie isn't apologizing after video of him smacking a man in the front row of his recent show went viral.
On Friday, September 29, the Baltimore rapper performed at a show at the El Rey Theatre in Chico, Calif. During the concert, a man in the front row was seen throwing up gang signs while the rapper was on stage. Shordie reacted by punching the man several times. In the video, you can see the man attempting to get up but appeared to be lightheaded due to the blows to the face. The show was paused so that security could haul the man out of the venue.
Shordie Shordie hooked off on a dude who was throwing up gang signs at him in the front row of his concert. pic.twitter.com/9FfjfnSL9f— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 1, 2023
“That was not no fan, that was not no female," Shordie said in his Instagram Story. "That was a disrespectful ass n***a who needed his face slapped. And we did that. That’s how it go. You out the lips, n***a, slap the lips.”
“I don’t give a f**k about how nobody feels or got to say about that situation," he continued. "Because either way, a muthaf**ka gonna have something to say regardless. Out the lips, slap the lips. One of those types.”
Shordie Shordie Speaks On The Incident From Last Night 👀 pic.twitter.com/9lBdwcnixA— That Daily Slap (@thatdailyslap) October 1, 2023
As of this report, the alleged gang-banging heckler has not been identified. Shordie Shordie's incident at his show is another example of the unruly behavior fans have displayed at concerts within the past few months. Several artists like Drake, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles and others have had numerous items like phones and books thrown at them during concerts around the country.