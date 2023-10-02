WATCH: Ice Spice Nearly Burned By Flames From Pyrotechnics During Show
By Tony M. Centeno
October 2, 2023
Ice Spice was genuinely worried about her safety after she was almost hit by flames during her recent experience down under.
On Saturday, September 30, the New York rapper was on stage at the 2023 Listen Out Music Festival in Sydney, Australia. During her set, Ice Spice was in ha mood as she performed "Princess Diana" in a denim miniskirt and a white long-sleeve midriff shirt. After she gave the crowd a quick twerk, the flames from the pyrotechnics on stage apparently got way too close for comfort. You can see the legit fear in her face as she dodged the fire.
September 30, 2023
"damn, they want fire roasted cake or something? 😭😭 you did well tho regardless 🖤" one fan wrote in her comments.
"I thought it was gone be a Michael Jackson Pepsi situation for a second 😩😩 lord forgive me," another fan wrote.
Ice Spice appeared to escape the situation unscathed. Hopefully she will have safer conditions on stage at her upcoming tour with Doja Cat. At the beginning of the summer, the "Demons" artist announced the dates for "The Scarlet Tour" with Ice Spice and Doechii. The 24-date tour will begin on October 31 in San Francisco and will make stops across the U.S. and Canada including Miami, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C. and more before it wraps up in Chicago on December 13.
The fiery performance went down just a few days after she covered Variety's New York issue last week. Check out the cover below.