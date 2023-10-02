WATCH: Ice Spice Nearly Burned By Flames From Pyrotechnics During Show

"damn, they want fire roasted cake or something? 😭😭 you did well tho regardless 🖤" one fan wrote in her comments.



"I thought it was gone be a Michael Jackson Pepsi situation for a second 😩😩 lord forgive me," another fan wrote.



Ice Spice appeared to escape the situation unscathed. Hopefully she will have safer conditions on stage at her upcoming tour with Doja Cat. At the beginning of the summer, the "Demons" artist announced the dates for "The Scarlet Tour" with Ice Spice and Doechii. The 24-date tour will begin on October 31 in San Francisco and will make stops across the U.S. and Canada including Miami, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C. and more before it wraps up in Chicago on December 13.



The fiery performance went down just a few days after she covered Variety's New York issue last week. Check out the cover below.

