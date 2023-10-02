Woman Riding Lawn Mower Struck And Killed By Plane

A 27-year-old woman from Oklahoma was killed by a small plane while riding a lawnmower near Broken Bow Airport. According to KFOR, 70-year-old James Baxter was landing his 1972 Bonanza A36 when he noticed Samantha Hayes on the lawnmower in the field near the runway.

Baxter attempted to take off again so the plane would not strike Hayes. Unfortunately, the wing of his aircraft struck her in the head.

Paramedics rushed to the small municipal airport but could not save Hayes, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Baxter was not injured in the collision.

Officials did not say if Hayes worked for the airport or why she was mowing the grassy field near the runway.

"Samantha Hayes was a wonderful great mom to her 3 babies! She was a single mom who worked hard to give them a safe and loving home! These babies knew they were loved everyday all day," a friend wrote on Facebook, according to the Daily Mail.

Officials said that Baxter was not charged, but the fatal accident remains under investigation.