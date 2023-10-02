Woman Riding Lawn Mower Struck And Killed By Plane

By Bill Galluccio

October 2, 2023

Red riding mower parked on the grass
Photo: alle12 / E+ / Getty Images

A 27-year-old woman from Oklahoma was killed by a small plane while riding a lawnmower near Broken Bow Airport. According to KFOR, 70-year-old James Baxter was landing his 1972 Bonanza A36 when he noticed Samantha Hayes on the lawnmower in the field near the runway.

Baxter attempted to take off again so the plane would not strike Hayes. Unfortunately, the wing of his aircraft struck her in the head.

Paramedics rushed to the small municipal airport but could not save Hayes, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Baxter was not injured in the collision.

Officials did not say if Hayes worked for the airport or why she was mowing the grassy field near the runway.

"Samantha Hayes was a wonderful great mom to her 3 babies! She was a single mom who worked hard to give them a safe and loving home! These babies knew they were loved everyday all day," a friend wrote on Facebook, according to the Daily Mail.

Officials said that Baxter was not charged, but the fatal accident remains under investigation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.