Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani In Heartwarming Birthday Tribute

Blake Shelton posted a romantic photo with his wife, pop-rock powerhouse Gwen Stefani, as he shared a birthday tribute to her on Instagram on Tuesday (October 3). Shelton hailed Stefani “my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!!” He also gushed, “I love you [Gwen Stefani]!!!!!!!!!!”

Stefani, turning 54, and Shelton, 47, met in 2014, when they were both coaching on the smash-hit competition show, The Voice (Shelton marked his final season on the show earlier this year, and Stefani returned on the show’s current seasons, alongside John Legend and Niall Horan, with newcomer and beloved country star Reba McEntire). The husband-and-wife pair has been inseparable ever since, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in 2021.

Stefani shared in a recent interview with PEOPLE that she never anticipated her whirlwind romance with the country hitmaker, but said it “was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. He's changed my life.” Shelton has also shared that he takes his role as a stepfather “very seriously,” embracing Stefani’s three sons from her previous marriage, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9. See Shelton’s heartwarming birthday tribute to his wife here: