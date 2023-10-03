The U.S. is a land brimming with spine-tingling history and legends.

Therefore, it's no surprise that ShermansTravel.com recently unveiled a list of the most haunted places in each state, uncovering chilling tales about spooky locations that have left their spectral marks on the very fabric of America.

From coast to coast, every state has its own stories to tell, its own phantoms that refuse to rest in peace. These are not just ghost stories. In fact, they are glimpses into the past, where tragedy, mystery and the unexplainable have left imprints on our specific regions that are unable to be removed.

It’s easy to be captivated by the shadowy spirits that haunt these locales. Whether it's a ghostly encounter in an abandoned building or at a long-forgotten historical site, each state's haunted destination offers a unique, bone-chilling experience.

In Texas, the most haunted place is La Carafe:

"La Carafe is the oldest bar in downtown Houston, dating back to 1866. The dive bar is known to be haunted by the former bartender, Carl. Employees and regulars have reported footsteps, breaking glass, and moving items on the vacant second floor. After the last call and the doors to the bar are closed, a figure of a man is often seen standing in the second-floor window."