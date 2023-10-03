Teacher Placed On Leave After School Officials Uncover Her OnlyFans Account

By Bill Galluccio

October 3, 2023

OnlyFans Creative Fund Filming
Photo: John Phillips / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

A high school teacher from Missouri has been placed on paid leave after school officials discovered that she was running an OnlyFans page.

Brianna Coppage, 28, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she started her page over the summer as a way to supplement her income from teaching. Since starting the page, she has been pulling in an extra $8,000-$10,000 a month.

Coppage, who taught English at St. Clair High School, said that once she started posting explicit photos on the subscription site, she knew it was only a matter of time before people recognized her.

"It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head like I never knew when I would be discovered," Coppage told the paper. "Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming."

The school district's superintendent, Kyle Kruse, said that officials are reviewing the situation and will make a final decision on whether to terminate Coppage.

"The district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter," Kruse said in a statement. "Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel."

Coppage told the Riverfront Times that most people have been supportive of her.

"The reaction has been very, very supportive. I'm honestly surprised. Many people are saying, 'Leave her alone; this is her personal business.' A lot of people are pointing out this wouldn't happen if we paid teachers a livable wage. The support has honestly been overwhelmingly positive," she said.

Coppage said she expects to be fired but has no regrets about starting an OnlyFans page.

"I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don't think sex work has to be shameful," she said.

