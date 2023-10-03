YNW Melly's Co-Defendant Arrested Following Raid On His Home

The 24-year-old currently faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact. Police believe Henry assisted Melly in covering up the murders of their friends, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas. Henry was identified as the man who drove Williams and Thomas' lifeless bodies to a nearby hospital and helped make it look like they were hit during a drive-by shooting.



Unlike Melly, Henry was able to bail out of jail in 2021 under the condition that he would wear an ankle monitor. He was out of jail by the time Melly faced his first trial earlier this year. After a judge declared a mistrial, another trial was scheduled for October, however, the rapper's lawyers recently motioned to dismiss the charges following alleged prosecutorial misconduct.



Henry was supposed to begin his own trial on Monday, October 2, but a judge decided to move his proceedings to January 12, 2024.