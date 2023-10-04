Embarrassing Grammar Error On State Fair Of Texas Welcome Sign Goes Viral

The State Fair of Texas kicked off with Lone Star State flair, but an attention-grabbing mishap occurred at the annual event.

A sign at the Fair Park in Dallas welcomed visitors with a hearty "Howdy y'all!" What stirred the buzz, however, was the line beneath it, which read, "We're glad your here," misusing the homonym "your."

Reddit users promptly pounced on the typo, highlighting Texas's education ranking at No. 38 in the United States. Some noted that such errors weren't uncommon in Texan schools or events. Others expressed bewilderment at the sign's journey through multiple approval levels.