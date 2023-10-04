Embarrassing Grammar Error On State Fair Of Texas Welcome Sign Goes Viral
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
October 4, 2023
The State Fair of Texas kicked off with Lone Star State flair, but an attention-grabbing mishap occurred at the annual event.
A sign at the Fair Park in Dallas welcomed visitors with a hearty "Howdy y'all!" What stirred the buzz, however, was the line beneath it, which read, "We're glad your here," misusing the homonym "your."
Reddit users promptly pounced on the typo, highlighting Texas's education ranking at No. 38 in the United States. Some noted that such errors weren't uncommon in Texan schools or events. Others expressed bewilderment at the sign's journey through multiple approval levels.
This is what happens when we let Little Big Tex proofread, but we’re so glad YOU’RE here! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cwreMAzc5b— State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 3, 2023
Despite the initial backlash, fair planners ingeniously deflected blame onto the legendary mascot, Big Tex, deciding to own up to the mistake through a playful response instead of letting the aftermath of the error simmer down on its own.
They playfully tweeted, "This is what happens when we let Little Big Tex proofread, but we're also glad YOU'RE here." They accompanied the tweet with a video of Big Tex recognizing his mistake, consulting literary guides, and replacing the sign with the correct "you're."
The fair wraps up on October 22, and as it has been determine by now, everyone is "welcome" to stop by to enjoy the festivities.