Florida Man Charged For Trying To Distribute Erectile Dysfunction Meds: DOJ

Federal prosecutors have charged a Florida man for allegedly trying to distribute erectile dysfunction medications, WKMG reports.

The U.S. Department of Justice accused 77-year-old Reginald Odell Kincer, of The Villages, of receiving over $1,800 worth of erectile dysfunction drugs. Officials claim these drugs are misbranded because they were obtained without a prescription from a licensed doctor. Prosecutors also allege Kincer planned on distributing these medications to people locally and outside of Florida.

Charging documents show the U.S. Department of Homeland Security discovered the drugs while executing a search warrant at Kincer's home in October 2018. No word on why Kincer is now facing charges nearly five years later, or what led to the warrant being issued.

Reporters said the 77-year-old man was arrested in September and expected to go to trial in November. If convicted, he faces up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

WKMG also did some digging into Kincer's criminal history. The news station found that Kincer was arrested back in 2020 for possession of several drugs, including marijuana, MDMA, and psilocybin. He was found guilty in 2021 and sentenced to three years of probation, according to court records in Sumter County.