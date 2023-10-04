Rep. Jim Jordan Is First To Announce Speakership Bid

By Bill Galluccio

October 4, 2023

House Oversight Committee Holds Biden Impeachment Hearing
Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio told reporters he plans to seek the Speakership next week. When asked if he planned to run, Jordan simply replied, "Yes."

Jordan said that he spoke to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who is also expected to throw his hat in the ring and run for Speaker.

Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota are also expected to run for Speaker.

On Tuesday (October 3), the House of Representatives made history by voting to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. It was only the second time in history that a motion to vacate was brought up in the House and the first time the motion was successful.

The move leaves the House paralyzed until a new Speaker is elected.

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was named as Speaker pro tem, but his main job is to oversee the election for a new Speaker.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.