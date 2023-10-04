Rep. Jim Jordan Is First To Announce Speakership Bid

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio told reporters he plans to seek the Speakership next week. When asked if he planned to run, Jordan simply replied, "Yes."

Jordan said that he spoke to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who is also expected to throw his hat in the ring and run for Speaker.

Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota are also expected to run for Speaker.

On Tuesday (October 3), the House of Representatives made history by voting to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. It was only the second time in history that a motion to vacate was brought up in the House and the first time the motion was successful.

The move leaves the House paralyzed until a new Speaker is elected.

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was named as Speaker pro tem, but his main job is to oversee the election for a new Speaker.