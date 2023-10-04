Sexyy Red Endorses Donald Trump: 'I Want To See Him Back In Office'

By Tony M. Centeno

October 4, 2023

Sexyy Red and Donald Trump
Photo: Getty Images

Sexyy Red is raising eyebrows after she declared her support for former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, October 3, the St. Louis native appeared on comedian Theo Von's podcast. Towards the end of their conversation, Von presented her with other comical "sexy reds" like Clifford The Big Red Dog, and the beleaguered POTUS. The show host asked her if people will support Trump, and she provided her answer without any hesitation.

"I like Trump," the "Pound Town" rapper replied. "Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was f***king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women."

“But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money," she continued. "Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.”

Sexyy Red is not the first popular rapper to express their support for Trump. Kodak Black has been a staunch fan of the 4-time indicted presidential candidate, especially after he granted him and Lil Wayne pardons during Trump's last day in office. Lil Pump has also expressed his support for Trump in the past.

One of the Hip-Hop's biggest fan of the 45th president is Kanye West, who made headlines when he visited Trump at The White House in 2018. He wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and was accompanied by his now-ex wife Kim Kardashian, who used the visit to advocate for clemency on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson.

Sexyy Red's comments about Trump follow an incredibly successful summer. She dropped off her project Hood Hottest Princess and teamed up with some of Hip-Hop's biggest names like Moneybagg Yo, Latto and more. Listen to the entire episode below.

